GTA 5, GTA Online: How to Turn On Ray-Tracing for PS5, Xbox Series X|S

GTA 5 and GTA Online are getting some next-gen treatment on consoles with the addition of ray tracing on PS5 and Xbox Series X and S. The graphical supplements come as a part of GTA’s latest 1.64 update patch, which also saw the arrival of GTA Online’s latest Los Santos Drug Wars Free DLC. As they are now separately defined experiences and installs, with GTA 5 taking the single-player story helm and GTA Online being multiplayer, each title has its own method for getting the chrome on those wheels truly shining.

How to turn on ray tracing in Grand Theft Auto 5

If you’re looking to experience ray-traced effects in GTA 5 you’ll need to turn on Fidelity mode, then take the following steps:

Open the menu with the Options button. Head to the Settings tab. Check under Display, there will be a ‘Graphics Mode’ option. Switch to ‘Fidelity’ to activate ray tracing.

It’s worth noting that with GTA 5 switched to fidelity mode, players will have to sacrifice their frame rate, as the fidelity option functions only in 30fps.

How to turn on ray tracing in GTA Online

For GTA Online players, the method is just as simple, but there is one stipulation. At this time of writing, both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles are able to run ray tracing, however, Xbox Series S cannot, nor can PCs yet, for that matter. To turn on ray tracing for PS5 and Xbox Series X on GTA Online, do the following:

Log into GTA Online. Open the menu using the Options button. Head to the Settings tab. Check under Display for a Graphics Mode tab. Scroll until ‘Performance RT’ comes up, and switch it on to activate ray tracing.

Ray-tracing in GTA Online is currently still unconfirmed for Xbox Series S and PC, but here’s hoping Rockstar can add it soon. As for other gaming guides, check out our Fortnite Reboot Rally quest guide to nab a Wolverine emote or check out Subnautica’s first major update in 2 years.