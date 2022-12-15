Fortnite Winterfest 2022: How to Fix the Presents Already Opened Error

The Fortnite Winterfest 2022 event is giving players some problems when they’re being told their free presents have already been opened. The good news is that there is a simple fix for the problem, so here’s how to do that and not miss out on your free skins and cosmetics.

How to fix the Fortnite Winterfest 2022 presents already opened issue

The presents already opened error is stopping players from opening their free gifts even if they’ve only opened one or two of them so far. Here’s how to fix it:

Log out of Fortnite or close the game Restart the game and log back in Go to the Cozy Lodge and pick the present you want to open The button should no longer be grayed out so hold the button to open it

The error is seemingly caused when players are logged in when the Winterfest 2022 day switches over. Logging out and then back in again reboots the lobby so that everything lines up properly. It also makes sure the pizza is generated to complete that challenge.

Players have until 9 AM ET on January 3 to claim their gifts and to open any presents they’ve missed, so don’t panic if you’ve missed a day or two because of this error.