Fortnite Mafia Showdown Tournament Announced: Who Is Kai Cenat?

Fortnite‘s recent success with its MrBeast tournament has opened the door for more creator-focused events, with YouTuber Kai Cenat up next to host his own. The creator announced and revealed the tournament’s name live on a Twitch stream to thousands of viewers. Speculations right now are surrounding when the tournament will begin, the prize pool, and some unaware players are even wondering who Kai Cenat even is.

Fortnite: Who is Kai Cenat?

Kai Cenat x Fortnite 🔥 pic.twitter.com/FPkZM3jox9 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) December 22, 2022

The surprise collaborator, Kai Cenat is a popular YouTuber turned Twitch creator, who was recently crowned Streamer of the Year at the 2022 Streamy awards. Kai Cenat also held the title of most subscribed streamer on Twitch in October of this year. The creator has been taking the internet and streaming platforms by storm, so it seems like it was only a matter of time before an Epic Games partnership came to be.

Fortnite Mafia Showdown Tournament: When does it start?

Currently, there is no information on a start date and time for the Kai Cenat Mafia Showdown Tournament yet. On his live stream announcement, the streamer only revealed the name and that there would be a prize pool for those participating.

