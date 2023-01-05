Pokemon Go Raid Schedule January 2023: All Bosses, Mega Raids, and 5-stars

Pokemon Go‘s raid bosses have been refreshed for January 2023, including Mega Pokemon, 5-star legendary raids, and more. Aside from taking part in battling against tough leaders like Arlo, Pokemon Go’s main draw is the catching of Pokemon, whereby challenging low to high-tier raid bosses offers players chances to catch the rarest of the rare.

Up for grabs from Niantic’s January schedule are legendaries Zekrom, Reshiram, and Regice, along with a new Mega Pokemon and Alola’s Tapu Koko in its shiny form.

Image via Niantic

Pokemon Go all Raid Bosses January schedule

Most worthy of note from this month’s list of Raid Bosses are the debuts of Shiny Tapu Koko and Mega Salemence. The full list of Pokemon and the dates they’ll be available within Raids this month are as follows:

Mega Raid Bosses

Mega Steelix – January 1 – January 10

Mega Salamence – January 10 – January 18

Mega Lopunny – January 18 – January 25

Mega Aerodactyl – January 25 – February 1

5-star Raids

Reshiram (with Fusion Flare) – January 1 – January 10

Zekrom (with Fusion Bolt) – January 10 – January 18

Regice – January 18 – January 25

Tapu Koko (Shiny) – January 25 – February 1

3-star Raids

Alolan Marowak

Politoed

Nidoking

Nidoqueen

1-star Raids

Abra

Drilbur

Bronzor

Paras

Shinx

While the Mega and 5-star raids retain a set schedule, it’s important to remember that each month, 1-star and 3-star Raids change availability at random, so players will need to check back regularly for them.

Interested in more gaming content? Check out whether the Dead Space Remake is coming to Xbox Game Pass and if Forspoken’s Deluxe Edition is worth buying.