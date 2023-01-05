Pokemon Go Raid Schedule January 2023: All Bosses, Mega Raids, and 5-stars

Pokemon Go‘s raid bosses have been refreshed for January 2023, including Mega Pokemon, 5-star legendary raids, and more. Aside from taking part in battling against tough leaders like Arlo, Pokemon Go’s main draw is the catching of Pokemon, whereby challenging low to high-tier raid bosses offers players chances to catch the rarest of the rare.
Up for grabs from Niantic’s January schedule are legendaries Zekrom, Reshiram, and Regice, along with a new Mega Pokemon and Alola’s Tapu Koko in its shiny form.
Pokemon Go all Raid Bosses January schedule
Most worthy of note from this month’s list of Raid Bosses are the debuts of Shiny Tapu Koko and Mega Salemence. The full list of Pokemon and the dates they’ll be available within Raids this month are as follows:
Mega Raid Bosses
- Mega Steelix – January 1 – January 10
- Mega Salamence – January 10 – January 18
- Mega Lopunny – January 18 – January 25
- Mega Aerodactyl – January 25 – February 1
5-star Raids
- Reshiram (with Fusion Flare) – January 1 – January 10
- Zekrom (with Fusion Bolt) – January 10 – January 18
- Regice – January 18 – January 25
- Tapu Koko (Shiny) – January 25 – February 1
3-star Raids
- Alolan Marowak
- Politoed
- Nidoking
- Nidoqueen
1-star Raids
- Abra
- Drilbur
- Bronzor
- Paras
- Shinx
While the Mega and 5-star raids retain a set schedule, it’s important to remember that each month, 1-star and 3-star Raids change availability at random, so players will need to check back regularly for them.
Interested in more gaming content? Check out whether the Dead Space Remake is coming to Xbox Game Pass and if Forspoken’s Deluxe Edition is worth buying.