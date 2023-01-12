Is There a Sons of the Forest VR Release Date?

Sons of the Forest VR support has been a feature that a good portion of fans want, so many are asking whether a VR release date has been announced. This is because the game is a sequel to The Forest, which is already scary enough on its own, but it’s even scarier with VR. Fans and critics have called The Forest VR downright terrifying. So with Sons of the Forest releasing soon, here’s whether to expect VR support for the game.

Will Sons of the Forest Have VR?

Sons of the Forest will not have VR support, at launch at least.

Developer Endnight Games has not stated anything official about the game featuring VR, though leaving VR support out right now is probably the best call at this point. Sons of the Forest has already been delayed multiple times from May 2022 to October 2022 to the current release date of February 23, 2023. And given that the game is about much larger than The Forest, adding in VR support at launch would complicate matters.

That said, the success of The Forest VR means that Sons of the Forest will likely get VR support eventually. VR was introduced into The Forest through a beta update on May 22, 2018, about four years after the game’s early access release in 2014, so it may take a while for Endnight Games to focus on adding VR.

