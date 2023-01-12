One Piece Odyssey Broken Bridges: When Do You Get Franky?

There are many One Piece Odyssey broken bridges throughout the game, and in order to fix them, a prompt pops up saying that you need the character Franky on your team. While you see Franky in the intro cutscene and on the beach on Waford at the start of the game, you won’t see the shipwright for a long time. So then when does Franky join the team, so you can start repairing all those broken bridges? [WARNING: SPOILER ALERT]

When can you fix One Piece Odyssey broken bridges with Franky?

You can’t reach those treasure chests until you fix the bridge.

You can fix broken bridges in One Piece Odyssey once Franky joins the party in Chapter 5, but only if you have the materials to repair them.

Franky will join automatically by going through the story, though you’ll need to complete the Water Seven arc in Memoria first before that happens. So while you’ll see a broken bridge behind Adio’s Hut in Chapter 1 and another broken bridge that leads to three treasure chests in Chapter 2 (screenshot above), it will take a while before you can repair them.

On top of that, you need to have enough bolts and junk to fix a bridge in the first place. Specifically, this means gathering Steel Bolt, Carbon Bolt, and Junk items that you can find scattered throughout the game. By Chapter 5, though, you’ll probably have a lot of Junk, but not a lot of Steel Bolts or Carbon Bolts since, in my playthrough at least, they don’t start spawning until after Chapter 5. So before you head back to repair any broken bridges you’ve seen in the first four chapters, you need to stockpile these items first (I recommend 8 of each at least).

