How to Unlock The Kid Laroi Fortnite Skin

The Kid Laroi Fortnite skin will be part of a collaborative island experience coming to the game very soon. Starting at 6 PM ET on January 27, 2023, players can head to The Kid LAROI’s Wild Dreams island for new music, new skins, and a tournament that could see players unlocking those skins early.

How to unlock The Kid Laroi skins in the Fortnite event

Top players in The Kid LAROI Cup will be able to unlock both The Kid LAROI Outfit and The Rogue LAROI Outfit early.

Starting on January 24, the Duos Zero Build tournament will run for three hours and players can take part in up to ten matches to improve their position on the scoreboard. Points are awarded for position at the end of the match, as well as eliminations. Regardless of whether you manage to unlock the skins, all players who earn 8 points will get a LAROI Banner Icon and the LAROI’s Smile Emoticon.

Alternatively, those that don’t reach those positions in the tournament will be able to purchase the skins from the Item Shop starting at 7PM ET on January 26. The bundles and Item Shop items include:

The Kid LAROI Outfit Bundle The Kid LAROI Outfit (Electrified and default Styles) Get My Bag Back Bling (blue default Style and pink Left Alone Style)

The Rogue LAROI Outfit Bundle The Rogue LAROI Outfit (Electrified and default Styles) Tragic BLADE Back Bling (can be unsheathed as a Pickaxe)

LAROI Free Style Wrap

LAROI’s Party Starter Bundle Stay Afloat Emote Heart of a King Emote Stay Lobby Track Wild Dreams Loading Screen



Despite today’s announcement, there’s still no sign of the rumored Peter Griffin skin.