Fortnite is Probably Adding a Family Guy Peter Griffin Skin

Fortnite is likely adding its long-awaited Family Guy Peter Griffin skin, according to prominent leakers within its community. Epic Games is reportedly working on brand new cosmetics, codenamed ‘FrenchFry,’ that leakers including HYPEX and FNAssist believe to be related to the Family Guy animated series.

When is the Fortnite x Family Guy Peter Griffin skin coming out?

Fortnite has still yet to officially announce a collaboration with Family Guy, though leakers FNAssist and GMatrixGames have found further evidence that a new skin related to the series could be on its way.

According to GMatrixGames, Epic is working on cosmetics codenamed ‘FrenchFry.’ This is the same codename used in a leaked sprite sheet for a Fortnite x Family Guy crossover back in February 2021. A new ID the developer is working on is labeled CID_TBD_Athena_Commando_M_FrenchFry, which is speculated by GMatrixGames to be related to Family Guy and its protagonist, Peter Griffin.

HYPEX, one of the most prominent Fortnite leakers, also shared this information, saying that the new skin is “most likely Peter Griffin.”

Back in April 2022 , Epic Games released a ‘State of Unreal’ presentation showcasing Unreal Engine 5, and in it the company accidentally included an image of a desktop with a bunch of Fortnite-related folders for skins, including Indiana Jones, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Darth Vader, and Doom Slayer. With all of these skins now having been released in the game, only Family Guy is left, making this the likely next destination for Epic. That is, unless fans get their way and Pokemon make their way to the battle royale.