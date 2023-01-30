Dead Space Force Gun Location: Where to Find the Force Gun and Upgrades

The Force Gun is likely the last weapon you pick up in Dead Space Remake. You first gain access to its location in Chapter 6, but you won’t get the last upgrade until Chapter 11. It’s one of the quirkier weapons to use in the game, but it’s also one of the most powerful when used correctly.

Dead Space Remake Force Gun Location

You can find the Force Gun in Dead Space Remake in West Seeding Room A. You can first reach this area during Chapter 6: Environmental Hazards,” and you’ll need Security Clearance Level 2 to open the door to the room. Luckily, you obtain this clearance from Hammond in the Captain’s Nest in Chapter 4, so you should be good to go.

You can find the Force Gun ammo schematic in the same chapter. Search the space between the first and second electric traps in the Air Filtration Tower to find it.

Players of the original will recall the Force Gun could be obtained earlier in that game. You can find the Force Gun schematic in Mining Administration in Chapter 4.

Dead Space Remake Force Gun Upgrade Locations

Like the other weapons in Dead Space Remake, the Force Gun has three unique upgrades:

Subsonic Oscillator: Gravity Wells damage enemies over time.

Gravitic Amplifier: Increases the radius of Gravity Wells.

Suspension Module: Gravity Wells last longer.

Here’s where to find each of them:

Subsonic Oscillator Location

Earliest you can obtain it: Chapter 6

The Subsonic Oscillator is added to the shop when you pick up the Force Gun. You can purchase it for 12,000 Credits.

Gravitic Amplifier Location

Earliest you can obtain it: Chapter 10

You’ll find this in the Deluxe Quarters. Destroy the second tendril and restore power to the circuit breaker to reactivate the doors. You’ll find this inside the Guest Consultant’s Suite on a table.

Suspension Module Location

Earliest you can obtain it: Chapter 11

You can get the Suspension Module in the Cargo Bay. It’s on the west side of the room in a crate that requires the Master Override to open.

How to Use the Force Gun

Some players will have trouble using the Force Gun in Dead Space Remake. Its optimal firing range is limited, and it takes some experimenting to find the sweet spot. However, it’s best to think of it as a wide-area effect shotgun that excels at crowd control. In particular, it’s worth having it during the last boss fight, even if it’s completely unupgraded.

One thing that makes the Force Gun more useful in Dead Space Remake is the peel system. If enemies are close enough, the blast will explode the skin off of minor enemies in one or two shots. This makes them incredibly weak, and you can use Kinesis to wishbone one of their claws and use it as a one-hit kill.

The secondary fire mode is much less useful but is good at vacuuming up the smaller crawling enemies you encounter. It’s second only to the flamethrower in that regard.