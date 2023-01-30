Can You Kill Students in Hogwarts Legacy?

No, you can’t kill students in Hogwarts Legacy. Though players are likely to be able to cast some spells on their fellow students, they won’t be able to cause harm with the Avada Kedavra killing curse. That will be reserved for magical monsters and evil characters.

Can you use spells on other students in Hogwarts Legacy?

In preview footage, gameplay has shown that some spells work on fellow students while others do not. Therefore, some spells can be cast on students in Hogwarts Legacy. Just don’t be expecting to kill them.

When casting a spell that doesn’t work on students, the student will turn and look at the player as the spell deflects off them. Clearly the game’s creators don’t want players to be that evil in Hogwarts Legacy.

Though a fictional universe filled with magic, Hogwarts Legacy still features a school. Having a student go around killing everyone could be seen as insensitive. It would be easy to get that twisted and it’s likely that developer Avalanche Software has considered this.

