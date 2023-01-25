Hogwarts Legacy Beta: How to Play Early Access

The Hogwarts Legacy beta is arriving soon, so many players want to know how to play the game early before it’s too late. On that note, early access to the game isn’t something you can sign up for and it isn’t a pre-order bonus. Instead, you’ll need to purchase one of the game’s various editions to gain early entry.

How to play Hogwarts Legacy early

To play Hogwarts Legacy early, you need to purchase either the Deluxe Edition or Collector’s Edition of the game on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, or PC.

Either edition will give purchasers a 3-day head start, meaning that they will be able play the game starting on February 7, 2023 instead of the standard release date of February 10, 2023. Hogwarts Legacy for PS4 and Xbox One will release on April 4, while the Switch version will release on July 25, so the Deluxe Edition for these platforms will not come with 3-day early access.

The Deluxe Edition for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC will cost $79.99, while the Collector’s Edition costs $299.99 for the same platforms. However, you’ll be lucky at this point to find a pre-order available for this premium version of the game. As a bonus, the Deluxe Edition also comes with the Dark Arts Cosmetic Set, Thestral Mount, and Dark Arts Battle Arena (which you can view in the picture above).

As a quick note, a poll on the Hogwarts Legacy subreddit suggests that the vast majority of fans will be purchasing the Deluxe Edition, likely due to the early access beta.