Was That Red Hulk in the She-Hulk Finale Trailer?

The She-Hulk finale trailer is packed full of memorable moments from the series that we’ve already seen, but there was also a glimpse at Bruce Banner’s Hulk going toe-to-toe with Emil Blonsky’s Abomination for the first time. In just a handful of frames, we are given a look at the almighty confrontation, which seems to be taking place at Blonsky’s wellness retreat. But was that Red Hulk running into view as the short sequence ended?

Is Red Hulk Involved in the She-Hulk Finale’s Hulk vs. Abomination Fight?

She-Hulk episode 8 saw Jennifer joke about there being “another Hulk” that was red, as she continued to break the fourth wall and speak directly to viewers. Could this teasing, however, have actually been a double bluff for the character’s big reveal in the upcoming finale? Somebody has been seeking out Jen’s blood, and we now know that they’ve been successful, so for what reason would they do that other than to become a Hulk themselves?

At around 25 seconds into the She-Hulk finale trailer, you can see a reddish hand and arm come into view just before the scene cuts. It’s not a lot to go off, and could even be just a trick of the light in the room, but with so many signs pointing towards the addition of a Red Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, now could be the perfect time to pull the trigger and send them smashing into Jen’s orbit.

We know that somebody using the alias “HulkKing” is behind the attempts to steal Jen’s blood, so it may be that their identity is finally going to be revealed. Many think that Todd, who has had an obsession with Jen ever since meeting her (when he called her a “specimen”) could be that guy, as well as the person behind the creation of the misogynistic website Intelligencia.

General Thaddeus Ross could also be introduced. Marvel Comics fans know him as Red Hulk, a main adversary to Banner’s Hulk and a character that killed Blonsky’s Abomination. If Marvel decide to tread this path with their She-Hulk finale, then we could be set for a very emotional final episode indeed.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law concludes with episode 9 on Thursday, October 13, 2022, on Disney Plus.

