She-Hulk Finale Smashes Kevin Feige and MCU With Fourth Wall Breaks

The She-Hulk season finale was a wild one, with more breaks of the fourth wall than ever before, and it even finally introduced Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige into the MCU — albeit in a form many fans might not expect. The She-Hulk Kevin Feige ‘cameo’ is just the tip of the iceberg, however, as episode 9 sees Jen Walters (Tatiana Maslany) literally dive through the fourth wall to break MCU tropes wide open.

SPOILERS FOR SHE-HULK EPISODE 9 FOLLOW.

She-Hulk Kevin Feige cameo busts the MCU

(L-R) She-Hulk Head Writer Jessica Gao and Kevin Feige, President, Marvel Studios. IMAGE: Charley Gallay / Stringer / Getty Images)

At the halfway point of the She-Hulk episode 9 finale, as Hulk, Abomination, Titania, and Hulk King fight, a dissatisfied Jen Walters completely breaks the fourth wall — and Disney Plus itself — to head to the Marvel Studios lot and confront first her show’s writing team and then the almighty ‘Kevin.’

When she gets there, she discovers that Kevin is actually K.E.V.I.N. or ‘Knowledge Enhanced Visual Interconnectivity Nexus,’ a robot that bares some similar to GLaDOS from Valve’s Portal games, except with Kevin Feige’s trademark cap. K.E.V.I.N. states that it makes the decisions regarding the MCU.

The most interesting part about Jen’s meeting with K.E.V.I.N. is the way it pokes fun at many elements in the MCU. She-Hulk is asked to transform into Jen off-screen because the visual effects team has already moved on. K.E.V.I.N. admits that some MCU projects are “better than others” but leaves the debate up to the internet. Furthermore, Jen complains that Marvel movies all end the same way and have a lot of “daddy issues.”

This is possibly the first time a character in the MCU has deliberately gone out of its way to criticize the MCU, beyond a few self-referencing jokes, which makes the finale interesting at the very least. Despite Jen’s best efforts, however, K.E.V.I.N. gets its own way and a World War Hulk movie is seemingly set up thanks to the arrival of Skaar, son of Hulk. Maybe Kevin Feige will make a full Stan Lee-like appearance in She-Hulk season 2 or another Marvel project.