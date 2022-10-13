she hulk episode 9 finale teased season 2

The She-Hulk: Attorney at Law finale may have introduced yet another new Hulk to the MCU, but that wasn’t the only surprise awaiting fans of the series. With episode 9 serving as the conclusion to She-Hulk, many wondered if we would get a season 2. Thankfully, it looks like plans are in place to bring the series back to Disney Plus at some point in the future.

Will there be a She-Hulk season 2 after the episode 9 finale?

(L-R): Charlie Cox as Daredevil/Matt Murdock and Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk/Jennifer “Jen” Walters in Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Chuck Zlotnick. © 2022 MARVEL.

All signs point to yes. While we are still awaiting an official confirmation from Marvel, the fourth wall breaks in She-Hulk episode 9 likely mean that the finale set up another outing for Jennifer Walters on Disney Plus. The character literally jumped right out of her own show, before marching into the writer’s room for the series, where creatives mused over the idea of having all of She-Hulk season 2 set up as one long dream sequence.

That probably won’t be the road that writers go down in any potential She-Hulk season 2, but just knowing that there are discussions being had about bringing the character back to the small screen is exciting in itself. Whether or not we see her make the leap to the big screen in a cinematic project as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is less clear. A “giant AI brain”, aka Kevin Feige, told Jen that she wouldn’t be in a film, but that could of course be a distraction.

Ending episode 9 with Missy Elliott track “We Run This” may also have been a small nod to the series’ future, as the song starts with lyrics that include the phrase: “volume 2!” It’s one heck of a coincidence if not a considered choice.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is available to stream exclusively on Disney Plus.

In other news, a lost Kingdom Hearts TV series pilot was leaked by a Disney animator, and an Overwatch 2 free legendary skin has been offered as an apology for its launch issues.