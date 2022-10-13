She-Hulk Season Finale Teases World War Hulk Movie

The She-Hulk finale is now available on Disney Plus, and through the major fourth-wall breaking it offers some major hints about the next Hulk movie. This She-Hulk World War Hulk tease appears during episode 9’s ending scenes and hopefully offers hope for the first new Incredible Hulk movie in over 14 years.

SPOILERS AHEAD!

She-Hulk World War Hulk movie teased in episode 9

Image: Marvel Studios

The ending of She-Hulk episode 9 sees Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) having a barbeque with her family and Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox), which is interrupted by the long-awaited return of Bruce Banner/Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) — rather shockingly, accompanied by his son Skaar from the planet Sakaar.

Skaar, son of Hulk, is a character from Marvel Comics that is directly related to the beloved Planet Hulk or World War Hulk saga, which fans have long hoped would be adapted in the MCU. Thor Ragnarok adapted parts of the Planet Hulk storyline, with the introduction of Sakaar and having Hulk as a powerful gladiator fighter.

Hulk returned to Sakaar following his appearance in She-Hulk episode 1 and has now arrived with his son Skaar. In the comics, World War Hulk followed Planet Hulk and saw a vengeful Hulk return to Earth after his imprisonment on Sakaar. It doesn’t sound like this will happen with the current MCU ‘Smart Hulk’ but Skaar’s arrival on Earth kicks off the final part, World War Hulks.

Other than Skaar, World War Hulks has already been teased in several ways in She-Hulk. The event includes the origin story for Red Hulk, who was directly referenced in She-Hulk episode 8. Furthermore, the Intelligencia was a major part of that storyline, as they are in this episode. World War Hulks also features She-Hulk, despite one of the fourth-wall breaks suggesting she won’t be in any movies.

Regardless, it’ll likely be several years before a World War Hulk movie arrives, but it would be good to give Hulk his own movie once again.