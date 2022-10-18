House of the Dragon Episode 9 Viewers ‘Traumatized’ Over Alicent Feet Scene

House of the Dragon is gearing up for its season 1 finale, and while the ending of episode 9 had a lot of people talking, it was one scene in particular earlier on in the ninth installment that caused the most controversy. Alicent’s feet are a subject of desire for Larys, which was disturbingly displayed in the season’s penultimate episode.

For some time now, Alicent Hightower has been receiving information from the streets of King’s Landing and beyond, thanks to Ser Larys Strong. Now the Lord of Harrenhal and head of House Strong, following his successful plot to have his father and older brother murdered, audiences have already come to realize that Larys is a monumental figure in this story, unafraid to get his hands dirty in a bid for influence and power. His weakness, however, has now been exposed: he’s got a foot fetish.

Viewers watched on, feeling ‘trauma’, as Alicent slipped off her stockings and exposed her bare feet to Larys. He gave her important information that helped her navigate the next stages of her plan to have her son usurp the Iron Throne, and in exchange, she propped her feet up on the table and looked away as Larys pleasured himself. Fans were, of course, quick to poke fun at the scene, while also expressing their disgust.

when i have to ask larys strong for a favor: #hotd pic.twitter.com/n7dgMmW1f6 — alex (@alex_abads) October 17, 2022

That foot scene gave me more trauma than the Red Wedding — House Of The Dragon Source (@HOTDsource) October 17, 2022

Among all of the joking, was also the acknowledgement that this was about more than just a foot fetish. One Twitter user pointed out that this was Larys’ way of claiming power over the most powerful woman in Westeros, forcing her to degrade herself for his pleasure, so that he could claim it as a small victory. It’s a vital point that will undoubtedly play a role in all that is to come for Larys as the stakes are ramped up even higher than before.

Larys as a spymaster and the lord confessor could obviously see feet anywhere anytime. He's got dungeons with free reign and wealth. He doesn't have an access problem. He specifically wants to demonstrate that he holds power over Alicent and for her to know it. — Joe Magician 🧙 HOTD Enjoyer (@TheJoeMagician) October 17, 2022

House of the Dragon season 1 concludes on Sunday, October 23, 2022, on HBO and HBO Max.

