New Overwatch 2 Hero

New Overwatch 2 Hero Reveal Stream Date Announced

By Nick Tan

Activision Blizzard has revealed that we will “get an early look” at the new Overwatch 2 hero during The Overwatch League Grand Finals, according to a tweet on the game’s official Twitter account. The OWL Grand Finals will air tomorrow, Friday, November 4 starting at 7:00 pm PT / 10:00 pm ET. We’re not sure if the developers will reveal the next Overwatch 2 hero before or after that exact time, so we recommend checking in about a half-hour earlier on the stream just to make sure you don’t miss the announcement.

Who will the new Overwatch 2 hero be?

Early speculation and leaks suggests that the next Overwatch 2 hero will be Mauga. Aaron Keller, the director for the game, initially revealed during a conversation with the Overwatch League hosts that the new hero was going to be “someone that players have seen before” and indicated that the hero was a “he.”

Putting all the information together, it does look like Mauga is the prime candidate. Appearing before in Overwatch comics as a friend of Baptiste, Mauga calls himself a “big dumb brute,” but he’s actually not as dumb as he acts. Whomever the new hero will be, the character will be available when Season 2 releases on December 6. Hopefully by then, Mei will return to the fold, and the PvE will arrive sooner than later.

Nicholas Tan
Nick Tan
Nick Tan is the Lead News Writer for GameRevolution. Once upon a time, his parents once took away his Super Nintendo as a punishment. He has sworn revenge ever since.

Share article

Upcoming Releases

Reviews

Related