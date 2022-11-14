Margot Robbie Pirates of the Caribbean Movie Canceled at Disney

Margot Robbie doesn’t think her Pirates of the Caribbean film will ever get off the ground. Recently attached to the franchise, and rumored to star as the lead in a spinoff movie, it seems the idea is now dead in the water.

Margot Robbie in Warner Bros. Pictures’ Barbie / Image: Jaap Buitendijk

The Margot Robbie Pirates of the Caribbean spinoff movie has been canceled. Speaking with Vanity Fair, Robbie explained: “We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led – not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story – which we thought would’ve been really cool, but I guess they [Disney] don’t want to do it.”

Rumors of a Robbie-led Pirates film first came about in late 2020, with Birds of Prey writer Christina Hodson set to deliver the screenplay. Earlier this year (2022), producer Jerry Bruckheimer said two separate Pirates projects were in development (via The Sunday Times), before confirming in August that Pirates of the Caribbean 6 would happen. He didn’t, however, ever mention Robbie as being a part of the franchise’s future.

Fortunately, Robbie has plenty on her plate to contend with. As well as starring in new movie Babylon, out December 23, she takes the titular role in Barbie, opposite Ryan Gosling’s Ken, and will also star in the films Asteroid City, and a yet-untitled Ocean’s Eleven feature.

Babylon sees Robbie take on the role of Nellie LaRoy, who’s undertaking a unique journey during an era of “unbridled decadence and depravity” in early Hollywood. She stars alongside the likes of Brad Pitt, Tobey Maguire, Max Minghella, Samara Weaving, Diego Calva, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, Lukas Haas, and Jean Smart.

