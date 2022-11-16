Modern Warfare 2 ETH3N Skin Leaked Ahead of Release Date

A new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 ETH3N skin has been leaked ahead of its release. A glitch in the store let players view the skin based on the Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare tactical soldier bot although it’s unknown how players will be able to get their hands on it.

Infinity Ward has not announced a release date for the Modern Warfare 2 ETH3N skin. Players are expecting the skin to be released at some point during Season 1, though.

Eth.3n from Infinite Warfare appears to be coming to Modern Warfare II as a skin for Operator Gus in the future. A glitch let this skin show up early. pic.twitter.com/oAMJtT3Epv — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) November 16, 2022

The ETH3N skin will be wearable by Operator Gus, as shown by Charlie Intel above. At this time it’s unknown whether the skin will be available to players through a free update, whether they will have to unlock it through a challenge, or whether it will be a Premium skin available from the item shop, like the previously leaked footballer skins.

We do know the skin is not a Battle Pass reward for Season 1. The nine skins that can be unlocked through the new Battle Pass are:

Mil Sim Barrage

Deluge Calisto

The Unseen Kortac Group 1

Low Drag Reyes

Zero

War Bull Gus

Payload Stiletto

Blackout Roze

Olympus King Zeus

Other Battle Pass rewards include COD points, weapon blueprints, and vehicle skins.