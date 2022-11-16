Modern Warfare 2 ETH3N Skin Leaked Ahead of Release Date

A new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 ETH3N skin has been leaked ahead of its release. A glitch in the store let players view the skin based on the Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare tactical soldier bot although it’s unknown how players will be able to get their hands on it.
When is the Modern Warfare 2 ETH3N skin release date?
Infinity Ward has not announced a release date for the Modern Warfare 2 ETH3N skin. Players are expecting the skin to be released at some point during Season 1, though.
The ETH3N skin will be wearable by Operator Gus, as shown by Charlie Intel above. At this time it’s unknown whether the skin will be available to players through a free update, whether they will have to unlock it through a challenge, or whether it will be a Premium skin available from the item shop, like the previously leaked footballer skins.
We do know the skin is not a Battle Pass reward for Season 1. The nine skins that can be unlocked through the new Battle Pass are:
- Mil Sim Barrage
- Deluge Calisto
- The Unseen Kortac Group 1
- Low Drag Reyes
- Zero
- War Bull Gus
- Payload Stiletto
- Blackout Roze
- Olympus King Zeus
Other Battle Pass rewards include COD points, weapon blueprints, and vehicle skins.