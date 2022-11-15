The Batman 2022 Deleted Scene Reveals Batgirl Easter Egg

A new The Batman 2022 deleted scene reveals that Batgirl/Barbara Gordon was originally planned for the DC Comics movie. The Batman movie’s Batgirl easter egg appears in a new script book and, while not a substantial presence, at least confirms that the character exists in the Robert Pattinson Batman universe.

The Batman 2022 Batgirl deleted scene confirmed

Originally, The Batman movie was supposed to include a scene where James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) references his daughter Barbara Gordon, otherwise known as Batgirl.

This scene was to take place in the GCPD early in the movie, just after Batman (Robert Pattinson) solves the riddle about the deceased Mayor Mitchell’s car. As the official script reveals — which is now available to buy from Insight Editions — the GCPD were trying to solve the riddle too. Batman calls Gordon to ask about the Mayor’s car and Gordon tells the detective he was talking to that it’s his “daughter Barbara” calling. This was spotted by @BatgirlFilm on Twitter.

In The Batman: The Official Script Book (available now), there's a deleted scene during the GCPD where Barbara Gordon is name-dropped pic.twitter.com/uLdU1y0xw9 — Batgirl Film News 🦇 (@BatgirlFilm) November 15, 2022

Sadly, Barbara Gordon herself wasn’t meant to appear in the movie, so this isn’t as substantial of a Batman universe moment as the cut Joker (Barry Keoghan) reveal scene in Arkham Asylum. Nevertheless, it at least confirms that Barbara Gordon exists in The Batman world.

Following the axing of the Batgirl HBO Max movie earlier in 2022, Barbara Gordon’s only live-action movie appearances are in 1997’s Batman & Robin and a brief cameo as a young girl in 2005’s Batman Begins. It’s a shame that this scene was obviously cut for time, as director Matt Reeves clearly decided that it was superfluous. Instead, the movie cuts directly to Gordon and Batman visiting the Mayor’s garage.

There’s no confirmation yet whether Batgirl/Barbara Gordon will feature in The Batman 2 movie, but Batgirl fans can only hope. For now, Batgirl is playable in the Gotham Knights video game, which released in October.