James Gunn Teases Mr. Terrific and Fans Hope for Justice Society Movie

DC Studios head and The Suicide Squad director James Gunn has teased Mr. Terrific on Twitter, igniting fan hopes for a possible DC Universe Justice Society movie after Black Adam. It’s the second tease of a possible new DC Comics movie project James Gunn has thrown out recently, as well as the possibility of another Justice League movie.

Fans hope for Justice Society movie after Mr. Terrific tease

James Gunn tantalizingly posted a picture of Michael Holt a.k.a. DC hero Mr. Terrific on Twitter today, igniting fan speculation as to why. The Suicide Squad director is the new co-head of DC Studios and previously talked about his love of Mr. Terrific as a character, so it seems very possible that a DC project for the hero is on the way.

Fan speculation immediately turned to the idea of a Justice Society movie. The group was introduced into the DC Universe in October’s Black Adam movie with teases of other members. Mr. Terrific is a popular member of the JSA, so it’s conceivable that Gunn is planning something for both.

JSA BEING BUILT IN LETS GO BABAY!!! https://t.co/SyIVjNBQIZ — ☥Doctor Fate☥Michael.Black Adam10.21.2022, Out now (@DCsDoctorFate) November 15, 2022

It’s the second tease of a DC character James Gunn has posted since being named head of DC Studios. Upon joining Mastodon on November 8, Gunn posted a picture of space bounty hunter Lobo. This led fans to theorize that this was the “dream project” that Jason Momoa teased instead of Justice League 2.

A Mr. Terrific project might not necessarily be a movie, either. Following the DCEU’s first live-action HBO Max series Peacemaker — which Gunn created as a spin-off to The Suicide Squad — it’s just as likely that Michael Holt will get a show instead. Echo Kellum played Mr. Terrific/Curtis Holt in Arrow, but fans should assume he probably won’t be reprising the role.

It’s too soon to tell with any of these things, however. Nevertheless, it’s another tease for a project under James Gunn and Peter Safran’s new DC Studios. Hopefully, fans will hear about something solid soon.