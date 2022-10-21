Is Red Tornado in Black Adam?

Is there a Black Adam Red Tornado cameo in the latest DC Comics movie? Red Tornado is a well-known superhero in the comics, but the original was one of the first female superheroes and the grandmother of Black Adam’s Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell). So is Red Tornado in or referenced in Black Adam or are they being saved for Black Adam 2?

Is there a Black Adam Red Tornado reference or cameo?

Despite being the grandmother of Cyclone/Maxine Hunkel, Red Tornado a.k.a. Abigail ‘Ma’ Hunkel does not appear in Black Adam and is not really referenced in the movie either. The more popular robotic Red Tornado, as seen in the likes of the Supergirl, Young Justice, and Justice League Unlimited shows, also does not appear.

Black Adam 2: Will Red Tornado Appear in the Justice Society?

IMAGE: Warner Bros Discovery/New Line Cinema

If Black Adam 2 happens, it is possible the original Red Tornado/Abigail Hunkel could appear, although not in their superheroic form. In an interview with GamesRadar, Quintessa Swindell says that she wants to see Red Tornado in Black Adam 2 with Laverne Cox in the role. “Laverne’s not that old, but we can make it work, baby!”

In Black Adam, Atom Smasher/Al Rothstein (Noah Centineo) has a brief conversation with his uncle Al Pratt, the original JSA’s The Atom, played in a surprise cameo by Henry Winkler. If Abigail Hunkel does appear in a possible Black Adam 2, it seems likely that it’ll be in a similar sort of scene in order to support her granddaughter.

As fun as it would be to watch, it’s probable that an elderly woman won’t go into battle with Black Adam — unless there is a flashback to the younger Justice Society, which is possible. If that happens, it would be the perfect time for a cameo by Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot).

To check out GameRevolution’s Black Adam review, head to that link.