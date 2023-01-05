Renfield Trailer Releases and Fans Love Nicolas Cage as Dracula

The first Renfield trailer has arrived, giving fans their first look at the Dracula spin-off. It’s out in April from Chris McKay (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, The Lego Movie), based on an idea by Robert Kirkman (The Walking Dead). It stars Nicholas Hoult (X-Men: First Class) as Renfield, but it’s Nicolas Cage as Dracula that has fans particularly excited.

Fans bloody love Nicolas Cage as Dracula in the Renfield trailer

The new Renfield trailer introduces the comedy-horror movie. It’s a modern take on the Dracula legend, focusing on his assistant Renfield (Nicholas Hoult). Renfield has some powers that he wants to do good with but is in a “toxic relationship” with his boss, who turns out to be none other than Dracula (Nicolas Cage).

Fans are full of praise for the movie, which looks like a lot of fun. However, Nicolas Cage as Dracula appears to be the biggest hook for many viewers.

Nicolas Cage's Dracula is what my 2023 is depending on — Cage/Rage – A Nicolas Cage Podcast (@cage_podcast) January 5, 2023

Sold — Demarcus fox (@Demarcusfox112) January 5, 2023

NO CLUE WHERE THESE CAME FROM BUT THEY WERE ON MY TL AND ITS THE FIRST STILLS OF NICOLAS CAGE AS DRACULA IN RENFIELD AND HE LOOKS PERFECT pic.twitter.com/R4ZP0E7jFc — Luke (@qLxke_) January 5, 2023

In general, audiences seem to love the trailer. However, some are concerned that Renfield may bear more than a little similarity to the vampire mockumentary What We Do In The Shadows. That includes both the 2014 movie by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi and the popular TV spin-off. The TV series currently features four seasons and has been greenlit for a further two seasons.

Fun but… bit too close to What We Do In The Shadows? https://t.co/ANufrzW26R — Matt Clark (@Disappearer) January 5, 2023

I can't tell if you're genuinely unaware that there is Shadows movie, or if you're being facetious. — Markus (@TheMarckoguy) January 5, 2023

Other fans don’t mind the similarity as long as they get to see Nicolas Cage as Dracula, of course.

You've seen "What if Renfield was an abused, over-worked, ass-kicking familiar who wants more out of life than serving his cruel master" before (What We Do in the Shadows) but have you seen it with Nicolas Cage as Dracula? No. You definitely have not. #Renfield pic.twitter.com/q9RgLPXJaN — John Squires (@FreddyInSpace) January 5, 2023

Any vampire familiar comedy has a lot to live up to in comparison to the What We Do in the Shadows (and will they let this one be openly queer as opposed to just wink-wink nudge-nudge "relationship" jokes?). But Nicolas Cage Dracula automatically gets me in the theater. https://t.co/uZKl44PQJD — Reuben Baron (@AndalusianDoge) January 5, 2023

Renfield is directed by Chris McKay, who previously handled The Tomorrow War, The LEGO Batman Movie, and Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse. Other than Cage and Hoult, it also stars Awkwafina (Marvel’s Shang-Chi) and Ben Schwartz (The Afterparty, the movie voice of Sonic the Hedgehog). It’s apparently based on an idea by Robert Kirkman, the creator of The Walking Dead and Invincible.

Renfield releases on April 14, just one week before Evil Dead Rise — which also received its first trailer this week.