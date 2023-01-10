Twitter Coins and Awards Leak Hints at Similar System to Reddit

Rumors of a new Twitter Coins and Awards system that’s similar to Reddit have gathered pace today following more leaked details. Twitter users will apparently be able to use Coins to support creators who Tweet great content, as well as using them to buy different types of Awards to be given out.

What are Twitter Coins and Awards?

Users will be able to purchase packs of Twitter Coins that “allow you to support creators who Tweet great content” according to a leaked description from tech researcher Jane Manchun Wong. Details on the type of support weren’t given, but a list of Wards suggests the system will draw inspiration from the current Reddit Awards process.

Twitter Awards will apparently vary wildly in price, from the most basic Mind Blown award for the price of 1 Coin to the Gold award that will set users back a much larger 5,000 Coins. It looks like the awards will be shown by small icons next to the creator’s name.

Coins can apparently be purchased through Stripe. This option can be easily reached through a menu item that will take users straight there. Of course, Twitter is yet to confirm any of these leaked details, although Elon Musk has promised several other new features for the future. Other recently added new features include square profile pictures and Official checkmarks.