Madden NFL 23 CPR Celebration to be Removed After Damar Hamlin Incident

EA will be removing a CPR celebration move from Madden NFL 23 following a real-life incident involving Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. While the celebration has been a part of the franchise for years, it the publisher inappropriate after Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals and had to be resuscitated on the pitch.

When will the celebration be removed from Madden NFL 23?

The CPR celebration will be removed from the game “in the coming days”, according to an EA Sports spokesperson. EA Sports told CBS Sports they are “taking steps to remove the celebration” but it is not something that can be fixed immediately.

The celebration involves three Madden NFL 23 players. The scorer will lie down on the ground while two teammates pretend to perform CPR and use a defibrillator. Following Hamlin’s life-threatening freak injury where the player had to be revived on the pitch for 10 minutes during the game on January 2, the celebration now seems inappropriate. The good news is that the player has now been discharged from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center to a local facility to continue his recovery.

