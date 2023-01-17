Metal Gear Solid Showcase Teased by Raiden Voice Actor

In both a surprising and seemingly genuine fan response, the voice actor of Raiden from the Metal Gear Solid series has heavily hinted toward an upcoming MGS showcase. Whispers along the Metal Gear Solid grapevine have recently consisted of developer Konami teasing a new MGS game back in December of last year, leaving players begging for any crumb of an update.

Metal Gear Solid showcase could happen “in the coming weeks”

The response from Flynn was posted on Twitter, where one eager Metal Gear Rising fan had replied hoping for a sequel to be announced in the showcase. Flynn replied, with a very telling wink emoji that we will be seeing some announcements in the near future.

Now, “the coming weeks” could mean anything, even months, so any exact dates for the Metal Gear Solid Showcase won’t be gleaned from this exciting reply, but we do know that Metal Gear Rising’s 10th anniversary is coming next month. It is also worth noting that Flynn mentioned “things” plural, so we could expect multiple separate projects in a big move from Konami, which would be the best possible outcome for any MGS fans.

A Metal Gear Solid showcase could provide much-wanted information, and VA Quinton Flynn has always been a very involved member of the Metal Gear Solid community, often engaging with fans positively.

