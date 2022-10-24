All the Scary Horror Games Released in 2022

2022 was a big year for the horror genre in video games. There were plenty of titles willing to deliver spooky scares to those brave enough to boot them up. For the horror lovers out there, we’ve compiled a list of all of the scary horror games that launched in 2022.

The Quarry

The Quarry is Supermassive Games’ latest horror title. It focuses on a group of teen camp counselors who face an unnatural horror. Players must navigate different choices that ultimately dictate who lives and who dies. This time around, players are encouraged to get friends to join in on the fun with some new multiplayer modes.

Evil Dead: The Game

Evil Dead: The Game is an asymmetrical multiplayer game that pits survivors against three playable demons. A single player takes on the role of The Warlord, The Puppeteer, or The Necromancer as they hunt down the opposition. One of the main highlights for fans of the franchise will be Bruce Campbell returning as Ash Williams.

Ghostwire: Tokyo

An abandoned haunted Tokyo awaits players in Tango Gameworks’ Ghostwire: Tokyo. Players are immediately thrown into the fight against supernatural forces. A mastery of elemental powers and ghost-hunting skills is required to finish the fight in this stylish action title.

Cult of the Lamb

It might look cute, but Cult of the Lamb tasks players with growing a cultist following and manipulating them into slavery. Sure, it’s charming on the outside, but there are plenty of horrific activities in this Massive Monster game. From murdering followers in the dead of knight to sacrificing them at the peak of their devoutness for maximum rewards, Cult of the Lamb is filled with dastardly opportunities.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human

With the world falling to the zombie virus from the first game, Dying Light 2 tells the story of one of the last human settlements as it sits on the brink of collapse. Players must use their agility and combat skills to survive the unforgiving apocalyptic environments. Be warned: Many of Dying Light 2’s zombies can sprint and climb!

Madison

Fancy a psychological horror game where a demon attempts to brutally torture the main protagonist? If you answered “yes,” then Madison is for you. Armed with an instant camera, the main man Luca must solve puzzles to push on through the insanity. This one isn’t for the faint of heart!

Scorn

The unsettling universe of Scorn is enough to make anyone’s skin crawl. Players navigate the hellish areas with a limited arsenal of weapons. Expect to be disgusted by the creatures and unnatural regions you find. The GR review praised its “impressive and unique art design” and “pretty fun” puzzles.

Metal: Hellsinger

A combo of FPS and rhythm genres, Metal: Hellsinger offers unique gameplay that has players fighting off demons with a vast arsenal of weaponry, all the while trying to remain onbeat to keep the combo going. The key to success in Metal: Hellsinger is focusing on the metal soundtrack to keep the rhythm up and the damage output high.

Grounded

Grounded is making this list for one big reason: spiders. This survival game quickly becomes survival horror when players encounter spiders. They are massive, hideous, and incredibly quick to kill you. Thankfully, there is an “Arachnophobia Safe Mode” that you can enable to make the spiders look a lot less threatening.

SCP: Secret Files

Ready for something a bit different? SCP: Secret Files presents a collection of paranormal cases for players to explore and try to explain. These cases include observations of a creature that kills anyone who sees its face, a cult capable of causing worldwide disasters, everyday objects that take on otherworldly powers, and other monstrosities beyond our comprehension. The game explores a variety of different genres and gameplay styles, some of which are suitably terrifying!

The Bridge Curse Road to Salvation

Test your stealth skills in this first-person atmospheric horror game set on a university campus in Taiwan. Players must evade a murderous ghost, complete puzzles, and collect key items to help solve the mystery and escape.

Cultic

Don’t let death stop you in Cultic! Players raise from their graves and gear up to fight their way through a twisted cult. Whether you go in guns blazing or lay traps and allow your enemy to come to you, there are several ways to deal with the cultists. You become the horror in this old-school style brutal FPS.

It’s been a great year for horror game fans, with plenty of scares to be had from both big AAA/AA developers and smaller indie studios. Those looking for a fright have plenty to choose from with 2022’s releases. What’s more, the year isn’t over yet, with The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me, The Chant, and The Callisto Protocol still to come!