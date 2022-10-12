Andor Episode 6: Is Varada Sethu’s Cinta Alive, Dead, and Did She Escape?

The Star Wars galaxy takes a turn in Andor episode 6 thanks to the big heist teased in the Disney Plus show’s last few episodes, and not everyone made it out intact. However, what happened with the popular Varada Sethu Andor Cinta rebel character? Is she alive, and if so, how did she escape from the Aldhani facility?

Is Varada Sethu’s Andor Cinta character alive?

Cinta Kaz (Varada Sethu) is currently alive at the end of Andor episode 6. After the Aldhani heist predictably goes wrong it ends with a shootout, a daring TIE Fighter escape, and not all of the rebel group surviving until the ending. Cinta is separated from the main group but is very much alive — but what will happen next?

How does Cinta escape at the end of Andor episode 6?

Vel Sartha (Faye Marsay) and Cinta Kaz (Varada Sethu) in Lucasfilm’s ANDOR. ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.

Cinta was guarding the hostages in the command tower so is not part of the group that escapes in the ship piloted by Andor (Diego Luna), which includes Cinta’s presumed girlfriend Vel (Faye Marsay). It is assumed that Cinta simply leaves the hostages tied up where they are because at the end of Andor episode 6 viewers see the rebel casually exiting the Aldhani facility disguised as an Imperial trooper — the same way the others (barring Vel) gained entry.

Presumably, Andor episode 7 will pick up where this ending left off and fans will see exactly how Cinta manages to evade the Empire as a trooper after the alert is sounded. One of the Andor trailers shows Cinta watching a Star Destroyer go overhead while fixing a speeder bike, so it’s safe to assume she acquires one and flees the base. Unfortunately, the Empire has called in reinforcements and is taking this “rebel attack” seriously, so escaping the planet might get a lot trickier after this point.