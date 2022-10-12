Overwatch 2 Refunds: When Will Blizzard Refund Credits?

One of the many issues players had during the launch of Overwatch 2 was the accidental purchase of skins. Players would visit the Hero Gallery before entering a chat window where their typing keystrokes would be interpreted as menu navigation. Players have been demanding refunds for the credits spent on these accidental purchases, but when will we see Blizzard give out those Overwatch 2 refunds?

Has Blizzard agreed to give Overwatch 2 refunds for accidental purchases?

Blizzard Entertainment has so far refused to give out refunds for these accidental Overwatch 2 skin purchases. In a customer support reply posted on Reddit by Dracyoshi, Blizzard insisted “we are not able to offer refunds or any compensation for unlocks made with in-game currency in Overwatch” because “unlocks are meant to be final.”

The problem has since been fixed in a hotfix that was applied on October 7, so players can now safely use chat in the Hero Gallery without losing any more credits. However, there is still no word from Blizzard as to whether players will receive refunds for these purchases and many believe they will never see those credits again. In the meantime, Blizzard continues to roll out stability updates for Overwatch 2 with the latest due to arrive at some point between October 12-14.