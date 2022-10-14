Halloween Ends Ending Explained: Is It the Last Movie?

Halloween Ends has hit movie theaters and Peacock, delivering the third installment in David Gordon Green’s trilogy. While the ending seemed pretty cut and dry, there are still questions lingering about whether or not this is the last movie in the Halloween series. Here, we delve into the horror flick’s final moments. There will, of course, be spoilers.

Halloween Ends ending spoilers

Michael Myers (aka The Shape) in Halloween Ends, co-written, produced and directed by David Gordon Green. / © 2022 Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved.

Halloween Ends concludes with one last battle between Laurie Strode and Michael Myers. After many years of preparing for this moment, Laurie finally gets the upper hand and pins Michael to the kitchen table using his favorite instrument: kitchen knives. With his hands firmly in place, she pushes the kitchen fridge onto one of his legs, making sure that despite his incomparable strength, he cannot escape. Taking another knife, she slits his throat, but this isn’t the end.

As we’ve come to expect, Michael is a man who can survive nearly any attack. He rips one of his hands free and grips Laurie by the throat. She tells him to finish her off, but granddaughter Allyson arrives right on time, breaking Michael’s arm to free her grandmother. The two decide to finish him off, with Laurie using the aforementioned knife to slit straight down one of Michael’s arms, leaving him to bleed out. The police then arrive, but just saying that Michael Myers is dead wouldn’t be enough to allow Haddonfield to heal.

Instead, he is tied to the top of a car, which Laurie and Allyson drive through the streets of Haddonfield. Their final destination is the local scrapyard, when an industrial metal grinder awaits. Laurie loads Michael’s body into the machine, finally bringing the Shape’s reign of terror to a conclusive end.

Is Halloween Ends the last movie?

Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode in Halloween Ends, co-written, produced and directed by David Gordon Green. / © 2022 Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved.

Halloween Ends is certainly the final installment in this Halloween trilogy. Michael Myers is definitely dead, and he won’t be making a miraculous recovery after his body was chewed up and spat out by the metal grinder. That doesn’t however mean that the Halloween series cannot return in the future. As Laurie writes when completing her book at the very end of the movie, “evil doesn’t die, it changes shape.” There is a lot of potential for a copycat killer, or just another entity of that dreaded evil to take form in Haddonfield.