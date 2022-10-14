Halloween Ends: Does Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode Die?

Halloween Ends brings David Gordon Green’s horror trilogy to a close, and with it, he conclusively wraps up the story of Laurie Strode and Michael Myers. With all of the clips, trailers, and promotions that have led up to the film’s release, teasing that at least one of Laurie or Michael will die before the final credits rolled, many are wondering whether Jamie Lee Curtis’ original “Scream Queen” would make it out alive. Here’s what happened. There will be spoilers…

Did Jamie Lee Curtis’ character Laurie Strode die in Halloween Ends?

Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode in HALLOWEEN ENDS, directed by David Gordon Green / © 2022 Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved.

Jamie Lee Curtis gave what was likely her final performance as Laurie Strode in Halloween Ends, but the character did manage to escape with her life. She did not die, and in fact, was a huge part of finally bringing Michael Myers’ reign of terror against Haddonfield and its residents to an end.

Rather than being killed off, Laurie is given another shot at happiness. With Michael wiped from the face of the Earth, she is able to finish writing her book, and it even looks as though her love life could have a resurgence with none other than formerly presumed Myers victim, Officer Hawkins. As Laurie writes in her memoirs, however, “evil doesn’t die, it changes shape.”

Fortunately, if evil does return to Haddonfield on the big screen, it would seem Laurie is being given a break from all of the chaos, death, and drama. Actor Jamie Lee Curtis has confirmed that this is her final turn in the role of Laurie Strode.

Bringing her Halloween story to an end was “really weird,” and “definitely emotional and heart-pounding,” she says (via USA Today). But, she is happy to have come back, and for the doors that this new trilogy has opened. “I now have the opportunity to have a creative life that I’ve dreamt about my whole life and never had the foothold for it.”