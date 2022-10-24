Dreamlight Valley Gleaming Dusk Fragment Won’t Grow Bug Fix

If you’re anything like me, you have had trouble getting the Disney Dreamlight Valley Gleaming Dusk Fragment to grow for Mother Gothel’s “Restoring the Sunstone” quest. Now, there are many bugs and glitches for this quest, but the problem this guide will be addressing is the one where the player plants the gleaming dusk fragment in the ground but never grows no matter how much water you pour on it. How long does it take for the Gleaming Dusk Fragment to grow? Apparently forever. Not even the latest patch fixed this issue. But luckily, I’ve finally figured out a solution, or really a workaround, to this problem.

How to get the Dreamlight Valley Gleaming Dusk Fragment to grow

In order to get the Dreamlight Valley Gleaming Dusk Fragment to grow, you must craft a Miracle Growth Elixir. The update with Scar has added the ability to create these new potions using Rich Soil, Vitalis Crystals, and Dreamlight. You can find Rich Soil by growing crops and Vitalis Crystals in the mines of the Sunlit Valley.

Here are the steps to get the fragment and continue the quest:

From the inventory, use the Miracle Growth Elixir. This should make your watercan glow blue for ten uses. Go to the Gleaming Dusk Fragment and water it. Using the power of the elixir, this should make the shard grow in an instant, bypassing the glitch altogether. Pick up the fragment and continue Mother Gothel’s quest.

Gameloft is also looking into an issue where the game doesn’t recognize the Sunstone as part of the quest, and will hopefully address it in a future patch.