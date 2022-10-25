Will Tom Bombadil Be in Rings of Power Season 2?

Following that explosive season finale, the Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 is now in production at Amazon Prime Video. Fans are already hoping to see some familiar names from the books, including the enigmatic Tom Bombadil. Will there be a Rings of Power Tom Bombadil character, perhaps to guide Nori and the Stranger to Rhun?

Will fans see a Rings of Power season 2 Tom Bombadil cameo?

It is entirely possible that Tom Bombadil could appear in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power during season 2, although he has not yet been confirmed or cast. Other than returning cast members, no new actors or characters have currently been announced by Amazon for the show, so we’ll have to wait and see to find out.

Why would Rings of Power Tom Bombadil make sense?

IMAGE: Amazon Studios. Daniel Weyman (The Stranger)

At the end of season 1, Nori (Markella Kavenagh) and ‘The Stranger’ (Daniel Weyman) are heading off in the general direction of the land of Rhun, but neither knows the way. The Stranger, who seems to be a wizard and is very probably Gandalf, is still learning about himself. The perfect character to help both would be Tom Bombadil.

Tom Bombadil was famously cut out of the Lord of the Rings movies because, despite having a large appearance, didn’t affect the plot much. He is one of the most powerful, enigmatic, and oldest characters in Middle-Earth — he predates even Morgoth and Sauron. He stays neutral in every conflict and usually sticks to the woodlands, where he helped Frodo and the hobbits in the books.

Bombadil is possibly friends with Gandalf, as Tolkien describes the wizard spending time with Tom following the destruction of the One Ring. During the time of Rings of Power, he is still wandering over Middle-Earth, so a meeting between Nori, the Stranger, and Tom Bombadil would be a neat thing for the show to do. Fans will have to wait for the show to return to find out if it happens, however.