Is God of War Ragnarok Open World?

God of War Ragnarok is open world in certain parts. Unlike traditional open-world games like Grand Theft Auto, Ragnarok locks you into the story for several hours at a time. Despite this, players can explore a vast amount of side content in the game freely.

Is God of War Ragnarok Linear or Open World?

If we had to put a label on God of War Ragnarok, we’d call it an open-world game. However, it’s more complicated than that.

At times, it feels like Ragnarok is two games in one. You can play the story in a completely linear manner from start to finish. However, there are large chunks of side content that you can tackle in any order.

So, God of War Ragnarok is as open world as you want it to be. The story occasionally locks you into a course of action, but for the most part, you’re free to roam if you’d like. You can complete huge swaths of side activities located across multiple maps and ignore the story until you’re ready.

However, many of the open-world segments lead to linear levels where you have to explore a location and navigate through it in a certain way. So, perhaps a new term needs to be coined to describe games like this.

