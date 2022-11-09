Is the Fortnite God of War Kratos Skin Coming Back?

Now that God of War Ragnarok is in the hands of gamers, fans may be hoping the Fortnite God of War Kratos skin will be added back to the game. With the Ghost of Sparta firmly back in the spotlight, now would be as good a time as any. Here’s everything we know about the possible return of the God of War Kratos skin to the Item Shop.

Will the Fortnite God of War Kratos skin return?

The God of War Kratos skin is not available in the game at the moment and Epic Games has not hinted at its possible return either.

There is a chance the skin will be a surprise drop on the Item Store, but so far there has been no indication of anything replacing the Star Wars collaboration skins that were removed this week.

God of War Kratos first made an appearance during Chapter 2 Season 5 in December 2020 as a Gaming Legends Series Outfit. He cost 1,500 V-Bucks on his own or 2,200 V-Bucks as part of the Kratos Bundle. He also came with an Armored Kratos appearance that was unlocked when playing a single match as Kratos on PlayStation 5.

Since then, Kratos has returned to the store on a further two occasions but has not been available since March 19, 2021.