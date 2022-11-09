Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio on Netflix: Release Date, Cast, and Plot

You’d be forgiven for not knowing where you’re up to when it comes to new Pinocchio releases. Recent months have been packed full of reports about one adaptation of the classic story, and Disney dropped their live-action movie from director Robert Zemeckis, earlier this year. Now though, another take on the tale is on its way. Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio will hit Netflix before the year is out, but what is the release date, who is in the cast, and what changes has the Oscar-winning filmmaker made to the plot?

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – (L-R) Gepetto (voiced by David Bradley) and Pinocchio (voiced by Gregory Mann). Cr: Netflix © 2022

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio will be released on Friday, December 9, 2022. The movie will head straight to Netflix and is also going to be available to watch in select theaters from today (November 9, 2022). Despite the December streaming release date, the film had its world premiere on October 15, 2022, at the BFI London Film Festival. It then made its U.S. premiere at the 2022 AFI Fest on November 5, 2022.

Who is in the cast of Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio?

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – (Center) Pinocchio (voiced by Gregory Mann). Cr: Netflix © 2022

Gregory Mann as Pinocchio

Ewan McGregor as Sebastian J. Cricket

David Bradley as Master Geppetto

Christoph Waltz as Count Volpe

Tilda Swinton as the Wood Sprite

Ron Perlman as the Podestà

Finn Wolfhard as Candlewick

Cate Blanchett as Spazzatura

Burn Gorman as the Priest

Tim Blake Nelson

John Turturro

What is the plot in Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio? Is it different to the classic?

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio is being marketed as wholly different from the classic story. While there are obvious elements of the movie taken from the Pinocchio we’ve all grown to love, there are also examples in the newly-released trailer of how unique this adaptation will be. Waltz’s character Count Volpe, for example, replaces Mangiafuoco and The Fox and the Cat from the original.

The fairy, played by Tilda Swinton, takes form as a Wood Sprite, and there will even be a moment in the film that sees Pinocchio turned into a soldier by a fascist government official, played by Ron Perlman. It certainly sounds far-and-away from the 1940 Disney release.