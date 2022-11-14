Fortnite Creative 2.0: Leaks, New Features, and Trailer Update

Fortnite Creative 2.0 will give players a lot more options when creating new maps and experiences in the future. The mode was initially promised to be released in mid-2022, but that’s been and gone and fans are still waiting for official details. Here’s everything we know about Fortnite Creative 2.0, including leaks, new features, and when we can expect to see a trailer.
Fortnite Creative 2.0 leaked new features
The new Fortnite Creative mode will be integrated with Unreal Engine to allow players to create levels of the same caliber as those created by the development team. Terrain/landscape and water spline levels can be altered to further enhance custom environments. There will be a “huge gallery of props” for players to use as well as the chance to make custom props. The catch is that custom islands will still be capped at 100 MB in size.
According to leaker InTheShade, the features coming with Creative 2.0 include:
- Creating your own models
- Spawning items
- Storm controller (you can control pretty much everything about it)
- AI scripting
- Events that fire off when pretty much anything in the game happens so you have full control of everything
- Changing game phases
- Loading and using game widgets
- Loading game assets at runtime
- Full control of building
- Cars
- Live team and player statistics
- Control of the HUD, you can put any message and control what’s being shown to players
- Scoreboard control
- Controlling player components
- Manage gameplay tags
- Put NPC’s and control what they do and what emotes they play
- Create, show, hide, destroy, and move objects
- Creature spawner manager
- Skin and emote capturing
- Control what happens when a player sees or looks away from another player or device
- Sentry device which tracks players
- Player spawner
- RNG system
- FULL control of players inventories and what weapons they have
- Teleportation device
- Timer device to start, save, load, pause, and resume things
- Vehicle spawner
- Vending machine device to spawn items
- Script device
- Control arrays and data types
- Date time util
- Control UI elements
- Show tooltips
- Bind and map actions
- Adding and controlling particle systems
- Control of audio, lights, physics, gravity, etc
- Modifying objects to change their, mesh, material or animation
- Making animations play (I’m assuming custom ones as well)
- Modifying, removing, and adding gameplay tags
- Spawning entities (kinda like actors in UE)
- Level streaming
- Set events for every tick of the game
- Control of speed, vectors, velocity, and many of the game physics
- Entity spawning
- Being able to create and destroy objects
- Being able to draw things and shapes on screen
- Logging to the screen or to a file
- Debugging
- Math calculations and algorithms
When will Fortnite Creative 2.0 get its first trailer?
Epic Games has not confirmed when there will be a trailer for Creative 2.0. Following the delay of Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN) until the end of January 2023, a trailer will likely not be released until the end of December 2022 or the start of January.
For more Fortnite guides, here’s info on when players can expect the God of War Kratos skin to return. And here’s how players could get free rewards for the FNCS Invitational 2022.