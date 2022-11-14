Fortnite Creative 2.0: Leaks, New Features, and Trailer Update

Fortnite Creative 2.0 will give players a lot more options when creating new maps and experiences in the future. The mode was initially promised to be released in mid-2022, but that’s been and gone and fans are still waiting for official details. Here’s everything we know about Fortnite Creative 2.0, including leaks, new features, and when we can expect to see a trailer.

Fortnite Creative 2.0 leaked new features

The new Fortnite Creative mode will be integrated with Unreal Engine to allow players to create levels of the same caliber as those created by the development team. Terrain/landscape and water spline levels can be altered to further enhance custom environments. There will be a “huge gallery of props” for players to use as well as the chance to make custom props. The catch is that custom islands will still be capped at 100 MB in size.

According to leaker InTheShade, the features coming with Creative 2.0 include:

Creating your own models

Spawning items

Storm controller (you can control pretty much everything about it)

AI scripting

Events that fire off when pretty much anything in the game happens so you have full control of everything

Changing game phases

Loading and using game widgets

Loading game assets at runtime

Full control of building

Cars

Live team and player statistics

Control of the HUD, you can put any message and control what’s being shown to players

Scoreboard control

Controlling player components

Manage gameplay tags

Put NPC’s and control what they do and what emotes they play

Create, show, hide, destroy, and move objects

Creature spawner manager

Skin and emote capturing

Control what happens when a player sees or looks away from another player or device

Sentry device which tracks players

Player spawner

RNG system

FULL control of players inventories and what weapons they have

Teleportation device

Timer device to start, save, load, pause, and resume things

Vehicle spawner

Vending machine device to spawn items

Script device

Control arrays and data types

Date time util

Control UI elements

Show tooltips

Bind and map actions

Adding and controlling particle systems

Control of audio, lights, physics, gravity, etc

Modifying objects to change their, mesh, material or animation

Making animations play (I’m assuming custom ones as well)

Modifying, removing, and adding gameplay tags

Spawning entities (kinda like actors in UE)

Level streaming

Set events for every tick of the game

Control of speed, vectors, velocity, and many of the game physics

Entity spawning

Being able to create and destroy objects

Being able to draw things and shapes on screen

Logging to the screen or to a file

Debugging

Math calculations and algorithms

When will Fortnite Creative 2.0 get its first trailer?

Epic Games has not confirmed when there will be a trailer for Creative 2.0. Following the delay of Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN) until the end of January 2023, a trailer will likely not be released until the end of December 2022 or the start of January.

