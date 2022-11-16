Who Is the Strongest Character in Chainsaw Man?

Ever since the anime series started a little earlier this year, Chainsaw Man has been gaining legions of new fans. Based on the popular manga series of the same name, the show has introduced audiences to lead character Denji, who is able to turn his limbs into chainsaws at will, after fusing with his dog-like devil companion, Pochita. Now, many are wondering if he is the strongest character in Chainsaw Man, or if somebody else can make that claim. Here’s what we know. Note that there will be spoilers from the Chainsaw Man manga, which have not yet played out on the TV show.

Is Denji the strongest character in Chainsaw Man?

Image: ©Tatsuki Fujimoto/SHUEISHA, MAPPA

While he is certainly one of the leading characters when it comes to his power, a lack of experience early on in his Public Safety Devil Hunters career means that Denji simply can’t be the strongest character in Chainsaw Man overall. Despite this, he is still a contender from jump, and as his time mastering his powers goes on, he picks up skills that aid him in climbing the ladder.

Who is Chainsaw Man’s strongest character?

Image: ©Tatsuki Fujimoto/SHUEISHA, MAPPA

Many would argue that Makima is the strongest character in Chainsaw Man. She has incredible influence over everybody around her, and the intellect to match her incredible supernatural abilities. Through her charm, she has managed to deceive countless people, bending them to her will thanks to her undercover identity as the Control Devil. Her Force Manipulation power in particular is a dangerous one, allowing her to harm her targets with invisible forces. She’s even got a sword that can behead enemies in a second.

An argument could also be made for the Darkness Devil, who is yet to be introduced in the anime series. The devil can force somebody to bleed to death simply by looking at them, and it would be a terrifying final vision, as the being is made up of multiple human corpses. Sticking with swords as its weapon of choice outside of mental manipulation, it equals Makima’s powers of being able to slice and dice adversaries within a single moment. It’s a toss-up. Choose your fighter.