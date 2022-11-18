When is the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 5 Start Time and Date?

The Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 5 start time and date seems like it is drawing near with Season 4 coming to a close and the Chrome spreading far and wide. Season 5 would see the Chrome’s rampage continue, or could even see players try to stop its spread. Here’s everything we know about when Season 5 will arrive.

The Chapter 3 Season 5 start date and time would be December 3, 2022, if Epic Games was to continue Chapter 3 beyond the end of Season 4.

However, Epic has announced the Fracture Chapter 3 finale event that will begin on December 3 instead. This implies that the developer is ending Chapter 3 prematurely after a period of just one year. This would mean that Chapter 3 Season 5 is being replaced with the start of Chapter 4.

No gameplay details have been revealed for the Fracture event just yet, but players expect the event to feature the aforementioned battle to save the island from being completely taken over by the Chrome. With the latest game update, the Chrome had spread as far as Tainted Towers and there isn’t much of the map that’s been left unaffected. Rumors are even expecting Season 4 to feature a brand new map.