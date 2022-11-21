The Walking Dead Series Finale: What Happened to Rosita?

After its long-awaited series finale, The Walking Dead delivered a few shocks and scares, but mainly spent its time laying the foundations for its many future spinoff shows on AMC. One of the big talking points from the final episode was the fate of fan-favorite character, Rosita. What happened to her, and why?

What happened to Rosita in the Walking Dead series finale?

Christian Serratos as Rosita Espinosa – The Walking Dead _ Season 11, Episode 19 – Photo Credit: Jace Downs/AMC

Rosita died in the final episode of The Walking Dead, after being bitten by one of the walkers. Thankfully, her last moments were more moving and emotional than dramatic and gruesome. Eugene sat at her bedside, telling Rosita how he wouldn’t be the man he was today if he hadn’t have met her. Rosita had also managed to rescue and save her own daughter before she died, though it was this journey that led to her being bitten. Later, we discovered that Eugene would go on to have a daughter, naming her after his now-deceased friend.

Actor Christian Serratos, who played Rosita, actually asked for her character’s story to end this way. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, she explained: “I think a show that was about possibly losing your loved ones, you want to lose somebody at the end. I know it sounds so dark, but I feel like the show, we owed it to the fans to break their hearts one last time, if that makes sense.”

Rosita wasn’t the only casualty of the episode, with Luke and Jules also meeting a grisly fate before the credits rolled. They were swept away by a herd of zombies, and though it looked like they might be able to escape, the pressure proved too much. Fortunately, Judith was saved despite being shot in the series’ penultimate episode. Getting her medical assistance was the first mission for the band of survivors, before they moved to resolve the political issues plaguing their sanctuary.