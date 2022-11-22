What is the Top Gun: Maverick Paramount Plus Release Date?

At last, the Top Gun: Maverick Paramount Plus release date has been confirmed. The sequel to the beloved Tom Cruise ’80s movie launched in May 2022 and fans have wondered when it would finally hit Paramount’s streaming service. Is the Top Gun: Maverick streaming release date before Christmas 2022?

Top Gun: Maverick will release on Paramount Plus on December 22, 2022. Paramount confirms that the Top Gun sequel will start streaming on this date in the U.S. alongside Canada, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, the U.K., and Latin America. The movie will drop in South Korea and France sometime in 2023.

Top Gun: Maverick released in theaters all the way back on May 27, 2022, so it will have taken nearly six months for the movie to finally reach streaming services. The eagerly-anticipated sequel was released to buy on home video on November 1, so even by that standard, Top Gun 2 still took basically two months to start streaming. Given how much of a hit the movie was in its theatrical run, that’s not too much of a surprise.

Paramount Plus is available at a cost of $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year. There are free trial options available too, so it’s possible to watch Paramount Plus for free. If viewers don’t mind waiting until December 22 to sign up for the trial, they can watch Top Gun: Maverick streaming at home for free too.

Aside from Top Gun: Maverick, the streaming service is also host to movies such as Smile and Sonic the Hedgehog 2, alongside shows like the Halo TV series, Yellowstone, and multiple Star Trek series, including Picard, Discovery, Lower Decks, and Strange New Worlds.

Top Gun: Maverick is available on Blu-Ray now and will be available on Paramount Plus on December 22, just in time to make it a Christmas movie.