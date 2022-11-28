rick and morty will forte piss master season 6 episode 8

Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 8: Who Was Will Forte?

By Chris Capel

With the show back on Adult Swim, Rick and Morty season 6 episode 8 is now out with multiple guest stars. Of particular note is the Rick and Morty Will Forte character, who plays a central role in episode 8’s events. Who is Will Forte in Rick and Morty episode 8 and will his character return?

Who was the Rick and Morty Will Forte character?

Will Forte is the voice of Piss Master in Rick and Morty season 6 episode 8, ‘Analyze Piss.’ Piss Master, whose real name is Eugene Michael Piss, only has a couple of scenes but kicks off the entire plot of the episode.

The plot of the episode is that Rick is constantly being harassed by low-grade comic book-style supervillains. After meeting with his therapist Dr. Wong (a returning Susan Sarandon), she suggests Rick ignore them for a week to see what happens. The next villain to show up is Piss Master (Will Forte), a Green Goblin rip-off who fights entirely with urine weapons. Rick ignores him but Jerry beats up Piss Master, humiliating the villain and making Jerry look like a hero.

Will Forte is an ex-Saturday Night Live cast member and is best known for the shows MacGruber and The Last Man on Earth. He has also done a lot of voice acting, including movies such as Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs and Scoob! He voices Abraham Lincoln a lot for some reason, including in The Lego Movie 1 and 2 and America: The Motion Picture.

It is unlikely that Piss Master will return on Rick and Morty, however. As the episode reveals, being so completely humiliated was a step too far for the Z-grade villain. In a shockingly tragic twist, Rick discovers that Piss Master committed suicide. The rest of the episode sees Rick trying to turn Piss Master into a hero and give him a noble sacrifice so the man’s daughter can feel proud of him.

Rick and Morty is airing now on Adult Swim.

