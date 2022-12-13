star wars jedi survivor disney plus cameron monaghan live action cal kestis

Star Wars Jedi Survivor Disney Plus Live-Action Series: Will Cameron Monaghan’s Cal Kestis Appear?

By Chris Capel

Could a Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Disney Plus live-action TV series happen? The Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 game is confirmed for a March 17 release date, with a prequel tie-in novel due at the same time. Is a Star Wars Jedi TV series possible, or at least, could a Cal Kestis live-action appearance by Cameron Monaghan happen in another show like Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2?

Will Cameron Monaghan star in Star Wars Jedi Survivor Disney Plus TV series?

It is entirely possible that a Star Wars Jedi TV series based on the games may happen, but it is more likely that Cameron Monaghan will appear in live-action as Cal Kestis on a different Star Wars show first.

IMAGE: Lucasfilm Games / EA

During the reveal of the latest Star Wars Jedi: Survivor trailer at the Game Awards, Cameron Monaghan appeared in person with a lightsaber to talk a little about the game. Monaghan does full performance capture for Cal Kestis, with his likeness used for the character. In fact, the character has been aged-up to better match Monaghan. Furthermore, Monaghan is more known for live-action work, most popularly as the early Joker Jerome/Jeremiah in DC’s Gotham TV series.

It would be very easy for Monaghan to reprise the role of Cal Kestis in live-action. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actor coyly replies “we’ll see” when asked that exact question. There were rumors of Cal Kestis appearing on the Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney Plus show as the series is set at the same time as Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. The Fortress Inquisitorius from Fallen Order did appear, however. Furthermore, Cal’s droid friend BD-1 (or at least a similar type) appeared on The Book of Boba Fett.

It seems inevitable that Cameron Monaghan will appear in a Disney Plus Star Wars project at some point. Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 or Andor season 2 seem the most likely, as both are set in the same time period.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor releases on March 17, 2023.

