Fortnite MrBeast Extreme Survival Challenge: How to Get Score Easily

The Fortnite MrBeast Extreme Survival Challenge tournament will begin on December 17, but before then players can practice their tactics for how to get score easily and quickly. Here’s everything you need to know about how to potentially come first on the leaderboard and complete the two score quests.

How to get Score for the Fortnite MrBeast Extreme Survival Challenge quests

Players can start practicing for the tournament and its $1 million prize right now. At the same time there are two challenges to complete to get 35,000 Score and 70,000 Score in a single match respectively. Here are our tips for reaching those targets:

Survive as long as possible Players get 100,000 health points, but reaching 0 HP will result in elimination

Complete the challenges that appear on screen, such as: Dodging the sequencers Don’t get struck by lightning Avoid the bomb explosions Go dance on the dancefloors

Pick up coins

Complete the Mini Games

Completing the two MrBeast challenges will reward players with 500 V-Bucks and a MrBeast Gaming Spray.

At the same time, players may want to check out the free Winterfest presents, skins, gliders, pickaxe, and other items for the next 14 days, as well as the Reboot Rally quests.