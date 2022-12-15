Is There a Modern Warfare 2 Bounty Mode Release Date?

Expected to arrive in Modern Warfare 2‘s latest update, the new Bounty mode has players eager for a release date.

The mode is set to be introduced as part of the mid-season MW2 Season 1 Reloaded patches, along with refreshed playlists, a new Chimera Assault Rifle, and looks to provide a high-intensity twist on classic Team Deathmatch play. The mode adds a High-Value Target to each team, namely the player who’s gotten the most kills, and rewards double points for claiming the HVT’s bounty.

When is Modern Warfare 2 Bounty Mode coming out?

At the moment, there’s no confirmed release date for Bounty Mode. The only confirmed information is that it will be coming at some point during Season 1 Reloaded. That should at least tie it between now and February 1, 2023, when Season 2 is scheduled to begin.

It’s worth noting that while it may not be available for standard online matchmaking, the mode is available in private matches for friends to get together and try it out.

