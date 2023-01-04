Star Wars The Bad Batch Season 2: Who are Wanda Sykes and Hector Elizondo?

Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 2 has finally kicked off on Disney Plus with two new episodes and a couple of major guest stars. There’s a mysterious Bad Batch Wanda Sykes character introduced in episode 1 and a Hector Elizondo character in episode 2. Here’s all that’s known about these new Star Wars characters.

Who is the Bad Batch Wanda Sykes character?

Wanda Sykes voices Phee Genoa in Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 2 episode 1, ‘Spoils of War.’ Her character gets in touch with Cid (Rhea Perlman) and hires the Bad Batch team for their first mission of the season. The mission, which takes place over episodes 1 and 2, is to recover some of the riches left behind by the late Count Dooku on his home planet of Serenno.

Image: Rodin Eckenroth / Stringer

Wanda Sykes’ Phee Genoa only appears near the beginning of episode 1 and is not named in the episode itself until the end credits. However, her knowledge of the Bad Batch and mysterious attitude suggests she will play a bigger role in season 2 in later episodes.

Who is the Bad Batch Season 2 Hector Elizondo character?

Hector Elizondo plays Romar Adell, a native of Count Dooku’s home planet of Serenno. He discovers Omega, Tech, and Echo after they get separated from Hunter and Wrecker. Adell is a survivor of the Empire’s bombardment of Serenno following the end of the Clone Wars. He tells the group how Count Dooku stole just as much from his own people as he did his enemies during the war.

Image: Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / Contributor

There does seem to be more to Romar Adell than is revealed in the episode. Hector Elizondo’s involvement was kept secret and Adell does not appear in any trailers or promotional materials. This suggests some importance to the character. He’s not the previous Count of Serenno, anyway, since Dooku killed him before he took the title. It remains to be seen if Adell will return.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 2 is streaming now on Disney Plus.