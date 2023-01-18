Fortnite Dead Space Skins Bundle: Leaked Isaac Outfit, Quests, and More

Fortnite is continuing to dominate with its series of video game collaborations, with the most brand integration being EA’s horror title: Dead Space. Following a leak earlier today, protagonist Isaac Clarke is expected to be dropping into the hit Battle Royale with his own real money bundle, which includes an outfit, quests to earn V-bucks with, and other Dead Space-themed cosmetics, coming very soon.

Fortnite x Dead Space Bundle: What’s included?

A recent tweet this morning from reliable leaker/data-miner iFireMonkey has revealed the contents of the real money Dead Space bundle, including quests that will allow players to earn up to 1500 V-bucks. The pack includes an Outfit (most likely Isaac in his engineer’s suit), two back blings, a pickaxe, one built-in emote, and the quests.

New Dead Space x Fortnite Real Money Bundle:



Strange Transmissions Quest Pack",

Isaac Clarke has landed on the Island with the survival skills needed. Includes 1 Outfit, 2 Back Blings, 1 Pickaxe, 1 Built-In Emote and Quests to earn up to 1,500 V-Bucks. pic.twitter.com/z3NcBlA7Fr — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) January 18, 2023

The code names for each back bling have been revealed also: “Crimsonpeak” and “Crimsonpeak Ship”. Our first guess for an obvious back bling would have been Isaac’s back-attached RIG, which displays his current health. The “Ship” could be a reference to the USG Ishimura, the giant space carrier where Dead Space takes place, but that’s just our best speculation.

The deal between Epic Games and Electronic Arts is likely to bolster hype for the fast-approaching Dead Space Remake release date on January 27, 2023, so we can expect to see Isaac in Fortnite somewhere around then.

