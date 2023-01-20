Fire Emblem Engage Tarot Cards: Can You Get Them Without a Pre-Order?

Fire Emblem Engage tarot cards are available as a GameStop exclusive pre-order bonus. It’s an attractive set of twelve cards that feature the primary cast of Engage. But, unfortunately, you can’t buy them separately, which leaves fans who want to get them without pre-ordering in a predicament.

How to get Fire Emblem Engage tarot cards without pre-ordering at GameStop

Embark on the newest Fire Emblem adventure!



Pre-order Fire Emblem Engage and receive a free tarot card deck now, only at GameStop: https://t.co/qk63F7Fi8n pic.twitter.com/D6JhiV1QWb — GameStop (@GameStop) December 16, 2022

If you want to get the Fire Emblem Engage tarot cards without pre-ordering the game (which isn’t possible anymore), you’ve got two options:

Check to see if GameStop has any extra sets

Buy them on eBay

Sometimes GameStop stores end up getting more pre-order bonus items than they do pre-orders. If this is the case, you could go in, buy a game, and ask if there are any extra tarot cards. But, this is at employee discretion, so you might have to check a few stores before you find one that has the tarot cards.

Unfortunately, you may have to turn to eBay to get your Fire Emblem Engage tarot cards. It’s a bummer to have to pay for a free pre-order bonus, but it’s something collectors have had to do for decades.