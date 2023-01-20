Where to Find Fire Emblem Engage Silver Card Location

The Fire Emblem Engage Silver Card is an item that many players can miss because of how obscure it is to obtain. This is surprising, since players already need to purchase the Expansion Pass DLC before they can claim the item in the game, and DLC items are not usually this easy to skip over. On top of that, the Silver Card gives you a hefty 30% discount on all items in the Armory and the Item shops, so it’s well worth getting. Here’s how to find the Silver Card and where it’s located on the map.

Where is the Fire Emblem Engage Silver Card?

The Fire Emblem Engage Silver Card is located in Tiki’s Divine Paralogue battle map. It is a glittering item next to a pond in between two rooms with treasure chests.

We’re not sure why the Silver Card is so difficult to get, but near the top of the map where you meet Tiki for the first time, you will find a sparkly point to the left of a small pond (shown above). So you’ll either need to have a character warp outside or have a unit walk all the way around the castle to pick it up.

Sadly, if you miss the Silver Card here, there’s no way to get it on the map in the future. Even if you go back to the map in “recall” battles, the glittering spot disappears.

That said, skirmishes will still spawn on the map, so if you can enter a Skirmish battle (likely near Tiki’s castle), it’s still possible to pick up the Silver Card that way, according to a user on GameFAQs.