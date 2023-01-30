Is SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake on Xbox Game Pass?

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake is not on Xbox Game Pass. This means that those with a Game Pass subscription will need to buy the game in order to play it.

Will SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake come to Xbox Game Pass?

While it’s possible that SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake will eventually come to Xbox Game Pass, there have been no official announcements suggesting this. Xbox, THQ Nordic, and Purple Lamp have said nothing about Game Pass support.

It’s worth noting that the previous game, SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom, has not yet made its way to Xbox Game Pass, which could suggest that this follow-up release is also unlikely to feature anytime soon.

However, for those on PlayStation, SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom was one of the monthly Essential games, so it seems more likely that the next game will also be available for PS Plus subscribers. With that said, that’s purely speculative, as there have been no official comments announcing that.

